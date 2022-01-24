Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

