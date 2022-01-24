Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 89,577 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 273.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

