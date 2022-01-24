Raymond James & Associates Acquires 21,385 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 122,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

