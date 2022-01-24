Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Purchases $1,115,603.12 in Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ THRX opened at $9.96 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

