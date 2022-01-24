Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

