Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

