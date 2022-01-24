DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Latch has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

