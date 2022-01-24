Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $360.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,641.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

