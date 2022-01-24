Raymond James & Associates Has $592,000 Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franchise Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Aegis increased their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $46.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

