Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 645,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

