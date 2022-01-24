Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of BrightSpire Capital worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.