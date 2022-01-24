UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UP Fintech were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 1,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,067 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

