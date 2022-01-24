Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Futu were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Futu by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

