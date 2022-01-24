Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,726 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

