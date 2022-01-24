Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

