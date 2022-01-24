Barclays Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Barclays from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.08.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. PayPal has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.