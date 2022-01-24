Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,192 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Precigen by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.81 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $580.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares worth $149,183. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

