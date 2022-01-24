Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $785.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

