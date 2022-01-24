Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

TLYS opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $372.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

