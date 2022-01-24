Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.15.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.