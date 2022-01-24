Analyzing Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% PROS -30.64% -123.71% -11.60%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 2 0 0 2.00

PROS has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.21%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A PROS $252.42 million 4.65 -$76.98 million ($1.72) -15.37

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

