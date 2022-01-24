New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,274,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,976,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

