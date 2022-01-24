SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE FPI opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $372.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.