New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $261,000 Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of CEL-SCI worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.06. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.