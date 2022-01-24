New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,796 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 49.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,672.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MeiraGTx by 30.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 373,904 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.