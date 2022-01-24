Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,283.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

