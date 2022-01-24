SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Akouos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akouos by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of AKUS opened at $5.59 on Monday. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.