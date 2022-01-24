Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Colfax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX opened at $42.45 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

