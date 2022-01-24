Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Colfax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CFX opened at $42.45 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Several research firms have commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.
In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
