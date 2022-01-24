SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGLE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

