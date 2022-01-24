New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,038 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of TETRA Technologies worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,568,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 255,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 99.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 216.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.09.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

