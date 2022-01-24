New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,771 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 502,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 114,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

