New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $212,000 Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of TrueCar worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.