New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCO opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

