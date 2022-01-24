Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.93. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

