BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Major Shareholder Sells $82,579,216.92 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BV opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

