Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. Kering has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.