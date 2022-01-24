GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.07. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

