Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 640 ($8.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.
CRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
LON:CRE opened at GBX 452 ($6.17) on Friday. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 431.75. The firm has a market cap of £746.74 million and a P/E ratio of -55.12.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
