Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 640 ($8.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

CRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Conduit alerts:

LON:CRE opened at GBX 452 ($6.17) on Friday. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 431.75. The firm has a market cap of £746.74 million and a P/E ratio of -55.12.

In other Conduit news, insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,701.87). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 440 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($12,007.10). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.