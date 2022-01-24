Zacks Investment Research Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MDU Resources have underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, its construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes. Strict government regulations and seasonality of operations also act as headwinds. Plus, cyber security threat might affect its operations. However, the utility continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. It is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. The utility's planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively.”

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 34,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

