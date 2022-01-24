Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from key growth projects. It might also benefit from higher gold sales at Detour Lake. Gold also has been the most attractive safe-haven asset. Kirkland Lake Gold also has a strong balance sheet, with solid cash and cash equivalents and no debt. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex, which may exert pressure on margins in 2021. Rising cost of production is another concern, which is likely to dent margins. The pandemic might hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may negatively impact the company’s production and sales.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KL. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

