Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.71 on Friday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

