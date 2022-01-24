Morgan Stanley Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $124.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.14.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.