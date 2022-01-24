Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.