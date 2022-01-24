TD Securities Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$98.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIMAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Linamar stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Linamar has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

