Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

