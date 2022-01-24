United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $191.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.07.

UPS opened at $201.95 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

