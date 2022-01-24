Oppenheimer Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $530.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

