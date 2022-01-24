Raymond James Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $85.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $3,505,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

