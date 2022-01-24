Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

