RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

